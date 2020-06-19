PLATTSBURGH - With temperatures expected to reach up into the high 80s with high humidity today and this weekend, local health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.
People waiting in their cars for appointments due to COVID-19 guidelines should be aware of the dangers of heat-related illnesses.
“While this practice protects against the spread of COVID-19, with rising temperatures it may also increase the risk for heat-related illness,” Mark Lafountain, public health emergency preparedness coordinator, with the Clinton County Health Department said in a news release.
“Residents are reminded to never leave a child, adult or animal alone inside a vehicle on a warm day. If you need to wait in your vehicle prior to an appointment, options may include finding a shady place to park and using air conditioning to stay cool.”
Residents are encouraged to learn to recognize the signs of heat-related illness, which can range in severity, from heat cramps to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, the release said.
Symptoms of heat-related illness can include:
Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs (heat cramps)
Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, or
vomiting (heat exhaustion)
Extremely high body temperature (above 103˚F, taken orally); red, hot and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; or dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness (heat stroke)
Residents are encouraged to contact their medical provider or seek help if they believe they are experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness.
Mr. Lafountain cautioned, “To prevent illness, residents should stay alert to the weather and take precautions, such as staying well hydrated.”
Additional recommendations include:
Dress in lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to help keep cool
Drink plenty of fluids before you are thirsty, regardless of how active you are. Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks, as they will cause you to lose more body fluid. As you sweat, you will need to replenish the fluids your body loses
Stay out of the sun as much as possible. People and pets should limit outdoor activities to the times of the day that are typically cooler (i.e., early morning or evening). Rest often in shady areas
Stay in air-conditioned areas as much as possible
Never leave children or pets inside a parked car, even briefly. Even with the windows cracked, a car will quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures
Keeping social distancing in mind, check on your neighbors, friends and family members, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning. Certain populations are at increased risk for heat-related illness, including: older adults (65 or older); infants and children; those who are ill, have chronic medical conditions, or are overweight; athletes; those without air conditioning; and outdoor workers.
For additional heat and summer safety information, visit CCHD’s Summer Safety Guide at http://www.clintonhealth.org/news_letters/SummerSafetyGuide2020.pdf.
