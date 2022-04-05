PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments are preparing to offer second booster doses of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations after the state gave the go-ahead over the weekend.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional jabs for certain populations who received their first boosters at least four months ago.
Those include adults ages 50 and older, certain immunocompromised people ages 12 and older, and adults ages 18 to 49 who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary vaccine and first booster dose. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later updated its recommendations to reflect the authorization.
"Getting vaccinated and staying up-to-date with all recommended doses is the most effective way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization, and move safely forward through this pandemic," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Saturday.
COVID 'STILL WITH US'
According to a CDC press release, during the recent omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized.
"For each of us, vaccination remains our personal best line of defense against COVID," state Department of Health Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement.
"As we have seen with the recent increase of the omicron sub-variant BA.2, COVID is still with us. These safe and effective vaccines remain free, including the second booster."
Following prior booster dose authorizations, the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to those ages 12 and older, while Moderna can be given to those 18 and older.
STANDING ORDERS
Chain pharmacies including Walgreens, Kinney Drugs and CVS have already started offering second boosters.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Health Services and Indian Health Services announced their availability Friday. Members may get their doses by appointment or the tribe's walk-in clinics on Wednesdays.
Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said her agency wants to follow suit as soon as possible.
"We were waiting for an update to the scheduling system the state uses for appointments; that came through late Friday," she said. "Now we just need some updated standing orders signed by our physician."
CCHD's clinics take place Thursdays. Flynn said the hope is to offer the second boosters as soon as this week, and CCHD will let residents know as soon as details are confirmed.
NEXT WEEK
The Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health hope to begin offering second boosters at their clinics next week.
"Since New York State made the announcement over the weekend, we are working on updating the documentation and systems on the back end before we can begin rolling out doses to the public," ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said.
"Right now, we are holding vaccination clinics every Monday at our Elizabethtown office, so we expect to be up and running with the second booster next Monday, April 11."
ECHD will announce when appointments are available on its website, www.co.essex.ny.us/Health. The agency can also be reached at 518-873-3500.
FCPH Public Health Educator Sarah Granquist said second boosters would be added to FCPH's clinics, held Mondays and Wednesdays, once standing orders sent out by DOH are approved.
VARYING DEMAND
The agencies reported varying degrees of demand for second booster doses.
Granquist said FCPH had received one phone call, while Flynn said a handful of residents had contacted CCHD expressing their interest.
"We certainly have enough doses of vaccine to make sure anyone who qualifies and wishes to get one will have the opportunity," she added.
"We anticipate demand to be steady in the weeks immediately following the approval," Whitmarsh said. "We've already fielded calls from residents who are ready to get their second booster."
