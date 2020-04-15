PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Valley Quilters Guild-NY members are continuing to keep calm and sew masks, but the CVPH Foundation recently called on the area sewists to tackle a new project, too.
Associate Vice President Kerry Haley said the foundation asked the Quilters Guild to put together around 20 sets of scrubs.
"We're going to add them to our inventory of scrubs for people who need them while they are here," Haley said.
"At time our inventory runs low, so this is going to help offset what we have."
MORE THAN 1,000
The Champlain Valley Quilters Guild-NY has been sewing masks for area organizations, including the Advocacy and Resource Center, or ARC, as well as the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
It was surmised that more than 1,000 face masks had been sewn since the COVID-19 pandemic took off.
Guild Member and Community Outreach Coordinator Janet Altman said the guild had about 120 members and though she wasn't sure just how many were turning cloth into protective wear, she said 12 had been asked to sew scrubs.
"Scrubs are garments and most quilters don't have a garment-making background," Altman said. "Some of us do, but some don't."
NEW SKILL SET
The community outreach coordinator, who has garment-making experience of her own, said that skill was very different from quilting.
"Years ago I would make garments for my son when he was young, like costumes for Halloween and school activities," she said.
"I used to make my own clothes once upon time, too."
And when the sewist decided to take on quilting, "I had to learn a whole new set of skills."
"Quilting is much more precise sewing, where making garments in a little more flexible," she said.
"I think they both have their rules, or guidelines that you have to follow.”
SEWING SCRUBS
While masks need about 20 inches of fabric, or two 10-inch squares, and about one-and-a-half feet of elastic, Altman said scrubs needed a lot more material and time.
"They need about three yards of fabric," she said. "Masks take maybe 15 minutes, but to create a scrub set probably takes two hours."
The Quilters Guild planned to have their some 20 scrub sets to the hospital by Thursday afternoon.
MASKS STILL NEEDED
Upping CVPH's face mask inventory was still a top priority, though.
Through the foundation's recently launched Community Mask Challenge, the healthcare center hoped to get 2,000 homemade masks on top of those that had already been secured.
Haley said that was in response to some policy changes, requiring all 2,500 hospital workers within a certain distance of patients to wear cloth masks.
And, in some cases, hospital staff in direct contact with patients were wearing cloth masks over N95, or surgical, ones to prolong their lifetime.
"Our goal is for each of our employees to have three or four masks so that they can have a new fresh one every day and don't have to go home and launder the same one every night," she said.
'LEAVING THAT DOOR OPEN'
For now, Altman said the guild would keep on sewing masks.
"That seems to be most pressing," she said. "They could come back to us and say that they need more scrubs — we’re leaving that door open.
Right now, though, they’ve asked us just to push on the face masks. We’re happy to help out wherever we can."
