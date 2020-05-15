Hannaford VP: Communication key for customers, associates

PLATTSBURGH — While safety is always the top priority in the food business, it is even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannaford Supermarkets Vice President of Retail Operations Todd Bullen said.
"Every decision we make is based around what’s safe for our customers, what’s safe for our associates, and then everything else is secondary to that," he told reporters during a virtual press conference Thursday.
"I think any business, as they prepare to think about how to reopen, that if they use that filter, it’s going to serve them very, very well."
COMMUNICATION
The last few months have been unprecedented, Bullen said.
"At Hannaford, just like every other essential retailer that’s been open, we’ve had to learn a lot, we had to learn it quickly and we’ve had to be very nimble and be able to correct course when we’ve figured out there’s a better way to do what we were trying to do to protect our associates and customers."
Communication, with both associates and customers, has never been more important as the chain navigates changes, he said.
RIGHT THING
While initial measures, such as signage and one-way aisles, worked well, the chain decided to look at each store as its own individual entity, in the same way that retail stores set to reopen will be different from each other, Bullen continued.
Hannaford had its local leaders and store managers walk their stores, which led to certain changes including improvements to the robust cleaning program it had already implemented.
And while the stores initially used arrows on the floor to indicate one-way aisles, teams came up with the recommendation to put signage at the end of each aisle at eye level, since customers are not used to looking at the floor, Bullen said.
Hannaford also added intercom messages over its stores' speakers to remind customers of the various measures in place.
"The vast majority of our customers — which we’re so thankful for — they want to do the right thing, but it’s all new to them, so we really need to put as much information in front of them as we can," Bullen said.
An effective "education mechanism" has been to actually speak with the customers and explain why the changes have been implemented and what they look like.
"Learn and adapt and really listen to your associates and customers," Bullen recommended.
BUY-IN FROM STAFF
The chain has regular meetings with its teams about what is going on and what is changing, and has held an automated call in order to reach all 26,000 of its associates, Bullen said.
He noted great buy-in from staff who have adapted by wearing masks, abiding by social distancing and utilizing plexiglass barriers when interacting with customers.
"I couldn’t be prouder and I would say the same thing for our customers."
Bullen said there are currently a lot of unknowns, and the chain's guiding principle has been and will remain listening to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, state leaders and local boards of health.
"We work hard to ensure we’re meeting all of those regulations, so as those evolve, I’m sure we’ll evolve to match those."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.