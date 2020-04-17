Guma's Goodbye

WEST CHAZY - After a quarter century, Guma's Restaurant will be closing its doors for good.
"Its been a good run, but it has just been tough all the way around lately," owner Jerry Deno said.
April 25 will be the final day of the family-run business.
Guma's opened on Route 22 in 1996 and has been a staple of the rural community of West Chazy.
The breakfast bar was popular with workers filling up for the day before heading to work, and the lunch hour was equally as busy.
"We opened at 5 a.m. and we would have people waiting outside to get in," Deno said.
"But it's different now."
The coronavirus pandemic forced Guma's and all other restaurants in the state and much of the nation, to close their dining-in operations last month. In addition to the West Chazy site, Guma's East on Route 9 in Chazy also was forced to close.
Guma's has been providing takeout service, but it has been a challenge.
"Doing take out is not the same as being open," Deno said.
"We are only open half the hours we normally are."
In recent years, Deno said it has been tough to find staff, and hours at the restaurant had been cut.
"It's hard to compete with the chains for people," he said.
Deno and his wife, Lisa who runs the business with him along with his mom, Guma herself, have been trying to figure out ways to keep the business going, but with concerns for his staff, closure was the best option.
"This has been a very difficult decision for us and we have tried to make all of this madness work for everyone, but the math doesn’t add up," Deno wrote in a memo to his staff.
"Our employees who have kept working with half or less of their hours will be much better off with us closing. The crashing unemployment system will not allow them to file for partial benefits and the partial sales don’t allow me to do anything more for them either."
Although the current situation is a major cause for the closure, Deno, 51, said that after 25 years in a demanding business, it was time for a change.
"After 25 years of spending every Thanksgiving, Easter, Christmas Eve, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and so on at work has taken its toll as well," he said in his memo.
"As our family grows and priorities change with our age, we have really re-evaluated the importance of time and this pandemic has made it more evident than ever."
Deno said plans for what to do with the property are still being considered.
"It might be a good opportunity for someone with a different vision," he said.
"Maybe engage a dinner crowd with a bar and some craft beer more than a breakfast diner."
The Chazy site will also remain closed.
The Denos will continue to operate Udder Delight Dairy Shop, a popular ice cream and lunch spot on Route 22 in Beekmantown.
Gift cards from Guma's will be honored at the restaurant for take out until April 25, and they can also be used at Udder Delight until the end of the season.
"You may order pies, jams, jelly or pastries with them as well," Deno said.
"Anyone who purchased one (gift card) since this pandemic started, we will gladly refund you."
Deno said his business was made special by the people who worked at and visited Guma's.
"We would like to sincerely thank our loyal staff, our amazing customers and community for the last 25 years. None of this would have been possible without you," he said.
"Again, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support. It's been a good run."
