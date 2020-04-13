Grocery chain asks for assistance securing PPE

PLATTSBURGH — On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared plans to sign an executive order mandating that all employers of essential employees provide their workers with cloth or surgical masks when they are interacting with the public.
Even before that announcement, one Northeast grocery store chain asked for assistance in securing consistent supplies of personal protective equipment, in particular masks, for its approximately 20,000 employees and all grocery workers, who fall into the essential category.
Price Chopper/Market 32 President and CEO Scott Grimmett had sent a letter requesting help to Cuomo and his Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire counterparts Friday.
The chain operates 133 stores in those six states.
“We are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates, customers and the food supply and we are hamstrung because we have been unable to find a reliable supply of items like face masks and other equipment for our workforce," he said in a statement.
RELIABLE SUPPLY
A Price Chopper/Market 32 press release noted a recent change in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID Guidelines that indicates supermarket workers should wear masks at work.
Employees have had the option of wearing masks or gloves since the pandemic's outset, but the chain has experienced difficulty obtaining enough masks, with some shipments diverted to other states or industries.
Grimmett said the chain is not asking for anything for free.
"We’re just looking for a reliable supply of equipment to help us and other grocery retailers who are having the same difficulty in securing enough face masks to protect those who are working on the front lines for our communities.
We understand and applaud that the first priority has been for those in the medical profession who are face-to-face with the risk of getting the virus.
Our teammates, and those of other retailers, are on the front line every day trying to provide food and supplies to customers and we want to do everything possible to provide them the same protection."
DOING THE VERY BEST
As of Monday, Price Chopper/Market 32 had yet to hear back from any of the governors about its request, said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services for the Golub Corporation, which owns Price Chopper/Market 32.
"Recognizing that we need approximately 7,860 masks per day for our 20,000 teammates, we continue to line up potential sources of supply and continue to place orders.
We are doing the very best we can to achieve compliance."
The chain agrees wholeheartedly with the intent of Cuomo's executive order and has always sought to provide employees with appropriate safety equipment, Golub said.
"But this time we may need some help in accomplishing that end."
PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY
Over the last few weeks, Price Chopper/Market 32 has instituted sanitation and social distancing protocols, the most recent of which were the implementation of one-way aisles and limiting stores' capacity to less than 50 percent, Golub continued.
"We’re monitoring the number of people entering and exiting the store, aisle to aisle."
The chain will soon deputize social distancing captains in its stores who will enforce and coach teammates and customers regarding social distancing initiatives.
"One of the things that is being recognized across the nation right now is the fact that each of us has a personal responsibility for our actions," Golub said.
"We certainly have implemented and initiated a number of protocols that are designed to achieve those ends, but people need to follow them in order for them to make a difference."
MASKS FOR ALL ASSOCIATES
Hannaford Supermarket spokesperson Eric Blom said the chain was in the process of distributing masks to all Hannaford store associates.
"Most stores in New York have received masks and those that have not should expect their shipment within the next several days."
Hannaford allowed associates to wear masks even before the CDC changed its guidance, Blom said, noting that when those changes were made, masks were ordered for delivery as soon as possible.
"Associates in all of our stores also have had and continue to have access to face shields."
The chain has also implemented social distancing measures, including signage to remind customers and associates to stay six feet apart, spacing decals at checkouts and pharmacies and intercom messaging, Blom said.
Hannaford has additionally modified delivery processes to ensure social distancing between employees and vendors.
"We are also limiting the number of customers in our New York stores and have implemented one-way aisles in all of our stores."
Cleaning procedures include sanitizing wipes at store entryways, keeping bathrooms well-maintained and regularly sanitizing high-touch points.
"We ask that customers please shop alone or with as few others as absolutely necessary for their trip; make one larger trip, rather than several smaller ones; and try to visit the store during off-hours," Blom said.
Hannaford's busiest times are when stores first open, 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays, Saturday morning and early afternoon Sundays.
ONE-WAY SHOPPING
North Country Food Co-op General Manager Ryan Demers said Monday that he and his employees have been wearing masks and gloves for about two weeks.
They also changed the flow of the store to create a "one-way shopping" model.
"Instead of lining up for the checkout anywhere, we have a specific aisle to line up down, you stay six feet apart, we’re doing two people per aisle," Demers said.
"It’s kind of a small store so we’re trying to make sure that people are safe."
The co-op offers gloves and hand sanitizer, and is not currently allowing customers to bring in their own reusable bags, Demers added.
He noted that their online ordering and curbside pickup options, launched a couple weeks ago, have been very popular.
"The more people order online, the less they are in the store so it has been a success for us, very much so.
Whatever adjustments we can make, we’re making and it’s all about staying open as often as we can and serving the community as best we can."
