SARANACK LAKE — With the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic canceling the traditional graduation ceremony, Saranac Lake Central School put the pedal to the metal and came up with a unique twist for celebrating its seniors. Boxes of red caps and gowns were handed out to graduates during the drive-by ceremony Thursday. Families decorated their vehicles in signs, balloons and other displays to honor their family graduates.
Graduation on wheels
Jack LaDuke
-
-
