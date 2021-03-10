PLATTSBURGH — For Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) the inclusion of $350 billion in direct aid to state and local governments in the American Rescue Plan was an important priority in helping to address challenges magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is much-needed relief for the governments that have been working to provide more services on less revenue for nearly a year now," she told reporters during a Zoom conference call Tuesday.
YEARLONG BATTLE
The U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan — President Joe Biden's flagship legislation — 50-49 on Saturday, solely along party lines.
The revised bill now heads back to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass Wednesday, setting up a Biden signature by the end of the week.
It will bring to an end the nearly yearlong battle for the inclusion of direct, unrestricted aid to states and localities in COVID-19 legislation.
Estimates provided by Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer's office indicate that Clinton County is set to receive $15.6 million, Essex County will get $7.2 million and Franklin County's allocation will be $9.7 million.
DECIMATED BUDGETS
Gillibrand said she has heard from local county executives, mayors and Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their budgets — which normally pay for homelessness, substance use disorder and domestic violence programs; frontline workers; and education — have been decimated.
"Without a normal budget, they can’t meet the basic needs of the state," she continued.
"I’m hoping that these resources specifically help continue to fund our frontline workers, help the social safety net programs that are the last things to (get funded) and begin to restore some balance to the economy."
Gillibrand explained that funding allocated for localities is set to go directly to them, bypassing the state.
ELIGIBLE USES
According to a press release from Schumer's office, eligible uses of the funds by state and local governments fall into four areas:
• Costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts. These include assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits or impacted industries.
• Support of workers performing essential work during the pandemic, such as by providing premium pay to eligible workers or grants to eligible employers.
• Revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 emergency.
• Necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
These allocations cannot be used to cover the cost of pension funds, and states may not use them to offset a reduction in taxes.
BREAKDOWN OF FUNDS
The Senate-approved American Rescue Plan allocates $15.6 million in direct aid for Clinton County, $7.2 million for Essex County and $9.7 million for Franklin County.
Those amounts include funding for municipalities therein, as listed below:
Clinton County
• Town of Altona: $320,000
• Town of AuSable: $330,000
• Town of Beekmantown: $600,000
• Town of Black Brook: $160,000
• Town of Champlain: $620,000
• Town of Chazy: $460,000
• Town of Clinton: $80,000
• Town of Dannemora: $490,000
• Town of Ellenburg: $180,000
• Town of Mooers: $390,000
• Town of Peru: $760,000
• City of Plattsburgh: $2.14 million
• Town of Plattsburgh: $1.31 million
• Town of Saranac: $430,000
• Town of Schuyler Falls: $560,000
Essex County
• Town of Chesterfield: $260,000
• Town of Crown Point: $210,000
• Town of Elizabethtown: $120,000
• Town of Essex: $70,000
• Town of Jay: $260,000
• Town of Keene: $120,000
• Town of Lewis: $140,000
• Town of Minerva: $80,000
• Town of Moriah: $490,000
• Town of Newcomb: $40,000
• Town of North Elba: $880,000
• Town of North Hudson: $30,000
• Town of Schroon: $170,000
• Town of St. Armand: $160,000
• Town of Ticonderoga: $520,000
• Town of Westport: $140,000
• Town of Willsboro: $220,000
• Town of Wilmington: $140,000
Franklin County
• Town of Bangor: $250,000
• Town of Bellmont: $150,000
• Town of Bombay: $140,000
• Town of Brandon: $60,000
• Town of Brighton: $160,000
• Town of Burke: $160,000
• Town of Chateaugay: $210,000
• Town of Constable: $170,000
• Town of Dickinson: $90,000
• Town of Duane: $20,000
• Town of Fort Covington: $180,000
• Town of Franklin: $120,000
• Town of Harrietstown: $600,000
• Town of Malone: $1.54 million
• Town of Moira: $300,000
• Town of Santa Clara: $40,000
• Town of Tupper Lake: $630,000
• Town of Waverly: $110,000
• Town of Westville: $200,000
According to a document provided by Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer's office, these estimates utilized 2019 Census data to identify populations eligible for assistance.
Villages are also set to receive direct allocations, but were not included in the breakdown "because of the complications of calculating those amounts until a process is put in place to divvy up funds between overlapping governments." How that is carried out will be decided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
