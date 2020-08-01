PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said no way will the Nov. 3 election date be changed regardless of what the president says.
"What President Trump said is not true. He does not have the authority to move the election day, he does not have the powers to do it," Gillibrand said at a news conference in Plattsburgh Friday.
She was reacting to talk from the president this week that the Nov. 3 federal election perhaps should be delayed because of the potential for voter fraud through a mail-in voter system.
His remarks stirred a controversy over whether a sitting president could even orchestrate such a delay in voting.
Gillibrand, a former Democratic Party presidential candidate who has been searching for a home in the Lake Placid area, said changing the election date is out of the question.
"Many Republican leaders have already said that it is unconstitutional to do what he (president) said, and the country is not going to put up with it," Gillibrand said.
"We will have our elections in November, and hopefully we will make better decisions about who can lead this country to recover better than we are today."
