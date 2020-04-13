PLATTSBURGH — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand plans to introduce legislation that aims to help small and medium farmers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The Relief for America's Small Farmers Act would provide one-time debt forgiveness of up to $250,000 across three types of U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Services Agency loans, she explained in a press call with media Monday.
Those are direct farm operating loans, direct farm ownership loans and emergency loans, even if they were in default prior to the pandemic.
"Currently the USDA FSA holds more than $10 billion in loans, but as schools, restaurants and farmers' markets close due the coronavirus outbreak, many farms in New York are unable to sell their goods, pushing them even further into debt," Gillibrand said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act took some steps to provide emergency farm aid but "small farms still have no idea when or if they will receive any of the money."
And relief through the U.S. Small Business Administration is minimal, she added.
"Without full support, small farms, many of which already operate on thin margins, decreasing income and increasing debt will not be able to survive this crisis."
CAN'T LEAVE BEHIND
The relief provided by her legislation would enable farms nationwide to "maintain operations, pay their workers and keep Americans fed during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond," Gillibrand said.
"As long as a farmer meets USDA’s broad definition of 'actively engaged in farming,' which most do, they will be eligible.
It doesn’t matter if they are a dairy farm or specialty crop or row crop farmer, the overwhelming majority of these farms that benefit will be small farms who haven’t been able to benefit from the programs such as the (USDA) Market Facilitation Program."
She added that, according to the USDA, there are currently 39,000 farms with less than $250,000 of Farm Services Agency debt.
Farmers would have a one-year window to apply for this relief, and those who do would be required to keep farming for at least two years.
"We must work together to beat this pandemic and we can’t leave our farmers behind," Gillibrand said.
EXPECTS SUPPORT
Gillibrand is in the process of reaching out to all of her fellow U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry members on both sides of the aisle.
"I will not be surprised if we have a lot of support for this bill."
She has heard from New York state farmers about how crippling the pandemic has been for business, such as dairy farmers who have to dump surplus milk and specialty crop farmers not having anyone to sell their products to.
Her office will push the USDA to get relief that has been appropriated and allocated out to farmers.
Access to capital is currently an issue, Gillibrand continued, so she is looking to introduce postal banking to help rural areas in New York.
"Obviously there’s a post office in every community. If they could do banking, low or no-interest loans, checking, savings, ... financial transactions, that would be helpful."
WORKING GROUP
Gillibrand has started a working group on New York's food supply chain, which in part is looking for alternative markets for farmers.
"For example, food banks do get money to buy food so we want the food banks to start buying the fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, dairy," she said.
The group is also trying to get restaurateurs to partner with food banks to create community kitchens during the COVID-19 crisis.
"A lot of our restaurateurs are desperate to help. They can’t be open, they can’t make money but they can at least use their skills and so they have been volunteering their time to open community kitchens so we want to do more of that," the senator said.
Targeted markets include those who are homeless, shelters for domestic violence survivors and children, such as those who are not getting access to school meals.
"We want to be able to create some purchasing through USDA to create community kitchens and send it directly to food banks," Gillibrand said.
"We’re trying to rebuild a food network that has been shut down for the people who are most at-risk, at need and we want to use USDA as the purchaser."
PAID LEAVE
Gillibrand, was disappointed that sick days put forward in "Phase 2" of COVID-19 relief legislation did not apply to all Americans.
She hopes that "Phase 4" will include universal sick days and universal paid leave for all workers.
Everyone in the food supply chain should be designated a critical worker, Gillibrand said, and receive both time-and-a-half and two weeks of sick days.
The senator believes anyone who has a tax ID, including undocumented immigrants, should be eligible for COVID-19 legislative relief measures, including unemployment insurance.
"They are workers and they are part of our community and they are part of the country, our families and our fabric so we want to make sure they are included. And the tax ID number is the quickest, simplest way to do it."
ELECTION DAY
When the economy can start reopening will depend on the COVID-19 infection and morbidity rate, Gillibrand said, adding that absence of testing presents a huge problem.
"We really can’t legitimately open up schools and commerce until anybody who wants to be tested can be tested," she continued, noting that a percentage of people are asymptomatic.
Asked about the November elections, Gillibrand said she wants to make sure there is a "vote by mail" component in all states.
"Typically states do have absentee ballots no matter what so they have the infrastructure to do it. We just need it to be ramped up in case they haven’t printed enough ballots for example."
She also supports the availability of curbside voting, making Election Day a holiday and ensuring early voting.
"If COVID is still very much an issue (in November), if you could vote for two weeks before the election any day ... you can spread out the number of voters who have to go to the voting site."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.