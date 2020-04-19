Gillibrand, Delgado support rural relief

PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) joined Congressman Antonio Delgado (D-Schenectady) Thursday to advocate for direct funding to rural communities in the next phase of COVID-19 relief legislation.
In a video call with media, the two came out in support of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) proposal, currently in a draft bill, which would include $50 billion for that purpose.
Gillibrand explained that Schumer’s plan, a response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Kentucky) request for more U.S. Small Business Administration funding, includes $250 billion for small business, $150 billion for hospitals, $150 billion for states and localities, and money for food stamps and food banks.
EMPOWER COMMUNITIES
Rural communities face unique challenges as they respond to the crisis, Gillibrand said, noting thin operating margins, hospitals that struggle to access resources and the effect of small business and family farm closures on the tax base.
Current federal funding for such areas comes slowly from the state or involves competitive and complicated grant application processes, she continued.
“At a time when everyone needs direct access to resources to combat the coronavirus pandemic, it’s critical that our rural communities are not left behind.”
The $50 billion proposal “would give our rural communities the funding and flexibility needed to ensure rural residents have access to public safety, emergency management and temporary assistance,” she continued.
“Relief for our rural communities should be just as accessible as it is to our cities. Rural New York contributes enormously to our state and this dedicated fund will empower communities to address these complex challenges and help them better re-grow their economies.”
NONCOMPETITIVE
Gillibrand said the funding's framework could mirror that of the Rebuild Rural America Act she and Delgado introduced in the fall “by providing a dedicated, noncompetitive block grant to towns with less than 50,000 people or counties with less than 200,000 people.”
Such communities were not included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Delgado said.
Gillibrand said those grants would be administered like the CARES Act state stabilization fund, in the form of direct payments.
The formula that calculates those payments could be a combination of per capita funds and disease prevalance, she added.
UTILITY ACCESS
Earlier this week, Gillibrand signed onto a letter to U.S. House of Representatives and Senate leadership in support of "a nationwide moratorium on essential utility service disconnections as Americans are asked to stay home throughout the coronavirus pandemic," a press release said.
The representatives asked that the moratorium last at least six months beyond the end date of the national emergency, according to the letter.
“As we ask people to stay home, wash their hands and follow public health guidelines, we must ensure all Americans have uninterrupted access to critical utilities," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"We are in this together, and it is our duty as public officials to make these resources available for the public good."
