Georgia-Pacific: We are essential

PLATTSBURGH — Georgia-Pacific has seen an upped demand for its products and, as such, hopes the state will deem it an essential service, allowing them to avoid staffing reductions during this COVID-19 outbreak.
There are some products that stockers can't keep on the shelves these days and one of them is toilet paper.
Kelly Ferguson, the senior director of public affairs and communications at Georgia-Pacific, said that manufacturer was facing an "unprecedented demand" for its products.
LOCAL PLANT
The pulp and paper company was based in Atlanta, Ga., but has operated a mill in the City of Plattsburgh since the early 1960s.
There, Quilted Northern toilet paper gets made and, back in November, Plattsburgh Mill Director Steve Maharaj said the operation produced 15,000 cases of the bath tissue daily.
But even with the upped demand, Ferguson said the plant was already at max production capacity.
"We are making all of the product that we can make," he told The Press-Republican. "We are a 24-hour operation.
We're working directly with our retailers to get product onto the store shelves just as quickly as we can."
STATE MANDATES
This week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced regulations for the state's private companies, calling on them to cut staff sizes in half.
By Thursday morning, the governor had ordered further reductions, requiring these businesses to operate with only 25 percent of their staff.
Cuomo had said his mandates would have exceptions for companies who were deemed "essential."
That list was not available as of Thursday night.
GP IMPACT
When The Press-Republican asked Georgia-Pacific, which employs 85 locals, what would happen to its city-based plant under the governor's regulations, Ferguson said he wasn't sure.
But the paper company hoped it wouldn't come to that, anyhow.
"We believe the Plattsburgh plant is an essential business," Ferguson said of its in-demand product. "We have submitted the request to be designated as such.
We're hoping to get confirmation as soon as possible."
COVID-19 CHANGES
Like most other businesses, both locally and nationally, the plant had been impacted in other ways due to the coronavirus.
Ferguson said all Georgia-Pacific locations were practicing social distancing and were following CDC guidelines, like wiping down equipment and promoting hand washing.
"Our people don't have to be too together to do their work, to run their machines," he said. "If people that don't work at the plant aren't deemed 'critical' to our ongoing, day-to-day operations, we've asked them to stay away.
That, Ferguson said, meant visitors and contractors.
"We've changed our policy on that."
