GasBuddy: COVID-19 causes one of the biggest historical gas price collapses

PLATTSBURGH — The continued COVID-19 pandemic has decreased oil demands globally and, GasBuddy says, has knocked the national gas average below $1.99 per gallon.
The travel and navigation app said the nation's average price per gallon had been on a steady decline since the end of February and, by late March, had showed no signs of stopping.
GasBuddy thought the average could dip to $1.49 by mid-April and potentially push many United States gas stations to sell a gallon for $0.99 or less.
"This is an unprecedented event," GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan says in a release. "We’re experiencing one of the biggest historical collapses in gas prices, including the Great Recession of 2008.
World demand for oil has plummeted virtually overnight while domestic demand for gasoline continues to fall off a cliff with more states implementing shelter-in-place orders."
IN RECENT HISTORY
The last time the nation's average price per gallon was this low was due to an oil market crash back in 2016, GasBuddy reports.
"During that period, the national average stayed below $1.99 for nearly three months," it says, adding that the time frame was from early January to late March, "bottoming at $1.66 per gallon on February 14."
Prior to that incident, gas prices had hit a similar low as a result of the Great Recession.
At that time, the national average stayed under $1.99 for four months, with its lowest price point being $1.59 per gallon on December 29, 2008.
THE EMPIRE STATE
As of Friday, GasBuddy reported 29 U.S. states with average gas prices of less than $2 per gallon.
New York came in above that average at $2.32.
"An additional drop of 25-65 cents is possible in most states," the release says, "while West Coast states including California could see prices drop 50 cents to a dollar per gallon over the next few weeks."
LOCAL PRICES
Here's a sampling of prices for a gallon of regular gas around the North Country on Friday:
Chazy: Stewart's Shop, $2.29.
Lake Placid: $2.35, Mobil on Main Street.
Malone: $2.29 at Stewart's on East Main Street.
Peru: $2.29 at Stewart's.
Plattsburgh: $2.35, Maplefield's on Military Turnpike; $2.34, Sunoco on Route 3 near Plaza Boulevard; $2.29, Stewart's on South Catherine Street; $2.29, Stewart's on Cornelia Street; $2.29, Stewart's on Rugar Street; $2.29, Mountain Mart on Route 9 near Gateway Apartments; $2.24, Sam's Club (for members).
Rouses Point: $2.25 at Stewart's.
Schuyler Falls: $2.35 at Rocks Grocery.
Ticonderoga: $2.35 at Mobil on Montcalm.
