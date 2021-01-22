ALBANY — Many high school sports including hockey and basketball can resume competitive events and practices Feb. 1 under the condition that local health authorities certify it is safe to stage the events, state officials decided Friday.
The new guidance from the Cuomo administration comes as coronavirus positivity rates from statewide testing have dropped for several consecutive days.
The updated state guidance for high school sports indicates that "effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities."
In addition to hockey and basketball, the new guidance also applies to wrestling and competitive cheer.
"The announcement is definitely good news for our student-athletes," Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said. "We are not waiting for a state decision now. It is now down to the local level and our athletic directors, superintendents and health officials working in a way to ensure the right decisions are made.
REACHING OUT
Walentuk told the Press-Republican Friday evening that he had reached out to local health officials to establish a productive dialogue for what is sure to be ongoing discussions between the section and county health departments in Clinton and Essex.
"We want to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost as well as everyone in our community," Walentuk said. "We are going to take the information, digest it and see what protocols can be put in place and see where it goes."
Last fall, sports deemed to pose a lower risk for the spread of the coronavirus — soccer, tennis, cross country, field hockey and swimming — were allowed to begin practice and play in all regions of New York Sept. 21.
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he has been advocating for the resumption of high school sports, and has been in regular contact with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
"Parents and the athletes have been looking for this, and if they can do this in a safe manner, this is good news," Jones said.
"We have been asking for this guidance for several months now. Hopefully this will help schools and the student-athletes get back to this normalcy."
THE WINTER SCENE
Certain low-risk sports for the winter season, including bowling, indoor track and field, and boys swimming have been already practicing in the North Country.
The potential addition of high-risk sports being added to the equation was somewhat out of the blue after there had been little to no talk about the topic in the recent weeks.
"I was a bit surprised by the announcement today because there wasn’t any indication a decision was forthcoming from the state," Willsboro Athletic Director Michael Douglas said.
"I did have a little bit of hope due to the fact that 35 other states had already began playing and with 12 other states having plans to start (basketball). Also from the studies that I have read, the data is showing that sports are not a major source of the spread, so that gave me some optimism as well."
For student-athletes itching to get back to the sports they love, there are still more steps that need to be taken before this can happen.
"My advice to the kids is to not get your hopes up entirely as local health departments still need to approve," Douglas said. "Ultimately, we will respect the health department's decision as they are the experts on safety."
FIGHTING FOR THE KIDS
Sens. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, and Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, have been involved in a petition drive calling for the resumption of school sports. Both greeted the announcement Friday night.
"Let's keep the pressure on and ensure that there is no reversal," Oberacker tweeted. "And don't forget the performing arts also need to restart."
There was no indication that other pandemic-related restrictions - such as those imposed on restaurants and bars - will be eased soon.
Assemblyman Ed Ra, R-Nassau County, said the guidance offers young athletes the opportunity to "rejoin their teammates and make memories they'll never forget."
"Our kids and their coaches deserve a smooth, safe, coordinated transition back to game play," Ra said.
WHAT'S NEXT?
In evaluating whether the high school sports should resume, local health departments were urged by the state to review the local infection rates, as well as discern if there are local cases of the United Kingdom variant of the virus.
Now working with guidance from the state, NYSPHSAA, led by Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas, will get to work.
NYSPHSAA said it will release on Monday an updated Return to Interscholastic Athletics resource document for winter sports and Fall Season II, which includes football.
“We are extremely thankful to Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health for providing authorization for all sports to begin,” Zayas said.
“I am thrilled our association’s member schools will be able to provide over two hundred thousand students with valuable and beneficial participation experiences. Today is certainly a great day for the students of New York State.”
—
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.