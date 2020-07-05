Front-line brides getting a big gift

ANDOVER, Mass. (CNHI) — Planning a wedding in a pandemic is hard, but for some brides-to-be who work on the front lines fighting COVID-19, things just got a little easier.
Brides Across America, a nonprofit group that gifts wedding gowns to members of the military and first responders, is now giving dresses to health care professionals who work directly with coronavirus patients.
Thus far the group has gifted 95 dresses to healthcare workers, most of whom are in Massachusetts, although some of its brides are as far away as Florida and California.
Founded in this Boston suburb in 2008, Brides Across America has held events and helped brides around the country. The wedding gowns it gives to brides often come with a hefty price tag.
“The average price of a wedding gown today is $1,500 and up,” said Terry Brumley, a member of the group’s board of directors. “I saw a bride in there on Sunday who had on a designer dress, and I think the original price on that dress was $2,800.”
Although Brides Across America doesn’t specialize in footwear, Brumley said it sometimes provides shoes to brides, as well.
“We don’t have a shoe store, but we try to give them what they need to complete their outfit,” she said.
