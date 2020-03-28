PLATTSBURGH — Former City of Plattsburgh Mayor Daniel L. Stewart wants the North Country to tune into the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, March 29, (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) presented by FOX and iHeart Radio.
The concert is hosted by Stewart's buddy, Sir Elton John, and will feature performances from the living rooms of Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw With Feature Guest Appearance From Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and more.
GIMME SHELTER
“I've been on the First Responders Children's Foundation board for about at least 11 or 12 years," Stewart said.
"It was created after 9/11. Every year at the Macy's Day Thanksgiving parade, we host the families and kids, who have lost mom or dad in the line of duty. The first year was 9/11. We've been at it ever since."
The foundation gives out grants, college scholarships to First Responders and to their children pursuing college.
“It's a really really nice organization,” Stewart said.
“We've grown more and more and grown more and more. This year, we were able to be brought into FOX and iHeart Radio. This guy I work with named Bob Stanbury, he worked really hard on this to make it happen. It all came together, and they've chosen us as the organization that will receive funds and be able to get funds through the concert that evening. All the entertainers are going to come from their own homes and entertain. So, everybody is sheltered in place including the performers. Pretty cool, right?"
ELTON CONNECTION
Music's biggest stars are inviting viewers into their homes for a special one-hour event to help support relief for all of the first responders and everyone else risking their lives every day in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the victims of its fallout.
“I hope everyone is healthy in your family,” Stewart said.
“A couple of my friends are very sick and one has passed. Not a situation to take lightly.”
Stewart first met Sir Elton John in 1995 in Los Angeles.
The last time, his and John's name appeared in print together by this newspaper and international outlets was in 2001.
The morning of John's Bell Centre concert that year, Stewart, then the Mayor of Plattsburgh, was doing a radio interview on CJAD 800.
“I was doing this whole interview about economic development across the border, the Triangle of Excellence, and all those things that were going on then,” Stewart said.
“They said, 'What are you doing tonight?' I said, 'I'm going to the Bell Centre.' I already had tickets right, but they were nosebleed seats.”
When he arrived at the venue, he was greeted by a man, who said, “Mayor Stewart.”
“He said, 'I just had to make sure it was you,'” Stewart said.
“'These are from Elton.'”
Billy Joel was also on the bill.
“At that time, Bob Parks was the big cheese at the P-R," Stewart said.
"He was up in the nosebleed seats, and he looked down and said, 'Oh, there's the mayor. How did the mayor get front-row seats?'”
Then-politics reporter Joe LoTemplio walked into City Hall to get the scoop on not just front-row seats, but seats that were added to the front row.
“It was pretty cool,” Stewart said.
“It made the London Times. It made the Enquirer, MTV News, all kinds of crap just because Bob Parks wanted to know why I got that seat.”
FRONTLINES TRIBUTE
This iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America is an upgrade from the last time Stewart's name twined with John's.
The special will pay tribute to healthcare professionals, first responders and local heroes on the frontlines during these times when America leads the world in COVID-19 cases.
“The frontline right now is hospitals, doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, fire, ambulance — that whole group of people," Stewart said.
"I just interviewed a chief of police from Michigan. He talks about how two command officers died this week in the Detroit area. Cops are getting hit hard with this."
Four thousand NYC police officers have called out sick.
“There are entire precincts under quarantine now,” Stewart said.
“So while we shelter in place and hope not to get sick and try to practice good distancing, they're still out there doing their jobs. We need to recognize them for that, and the entertainers said they would, iHeart Radio, Fox and our organization. It all came together. It's going to be a great event.”
Beyond musical performances, viewers can support two of many charitable organizations that are helping victims and first responders during this pandemic —Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.
FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.
Fans can also listen on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and via the iHeartRadio app.
