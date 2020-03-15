MALONE — The Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES and its 10 component school districts have made a unanimous decision to close school immediately until at least April 20 due to the coronavirus.
The districts, in collaboration with their respective Public Health offices, will reevaluate the return of staff and students prior to the 20th to determine whether or not it is safe to do so, according to a news release.
The decision to close schools was made as a preemptive measure to assist in limiting the spread of the virus. Although there are no reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of our school communities as of March 15, the Department of Public Health recommends that the best action school districts can take to prevent the spread of this illness in our communities is to limit social interaction, the release said.
“The school leaders in our region take their responsibility to educate and protect our students very seriously and did not make this decision lightly.” FHE BOCES District Superintendent Dale Breault said.
“I am incredibly grateful for the collaboration that has occurred between the BOCES, our 10 component districts, three counties and their respective public health offices to reach consensus on the best course of action during this unprecedented event.
The FEH BOCES and its component school districts have been working diligently in preparation for this possibility and are crafting individual messages to their school communities on how they plan to continue supporting instruction and other essential school services.”
Districts in the FEH BOCES region include:
Brushton-Moira
Chateaugay
Lake Placid
Long Lake
Malone
Raquette Lake
Salmon River
Saranac Lake
St. Regis Falls
Tupper Lake
