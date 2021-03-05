MALONE — The Franklin County Health Department updated its quarantine guidelines for vaccinated individuals in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) guidance.
CRITERIA
A Franklin County resident with a suspected or confirmed exposure to COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine if they meet all of the following criteria:
• They are fully vaccinated at the time of their exposure — at least 14 days have passed following receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series, or at least 14 days have passed following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine
• They are within 90 days following receipt of the last dose in the series at the time of their exposure
• They have remained without symptoms since the current COVID-19 exposure
• Their vaccination status can be verified in the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS), an online portal allowing health care professional access to vaccination histories
ASK FOR PATIENCE
Determining eligibility adds another layer to the contact tracing investigation, which can take some time to verify, the department says in a recent release.
Residents will still be required to complete a contact interview to provide the necessary information to complete the verification process and, in some instances, residents may need to quarantine while this is occurring. Residents who receive a call to quarantine and meet the vaccination requirements may call 518-481-1709 to request a release from quarantine.
“We ask that residents be patient with us while we work to ensure the eligibility criteria are met,” Director of Franklin County Public Health Katie Strack says in a recent release.
'LIMITED INFORMATION'
While the available COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated high efficacy at preventing severe and symptomatic COVID-19, there is currently limited information on how much the vaccines might reduce transmission and how long protection lasts, the department says.
"In addition, the efficacy of the vaccines against emerging variants is not known," it continues. "For these reasons, the Franklin County Health Department continues to recommend vaccinated persons continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, staying six feet or more from people outside of your household, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands often."
The department will continue to monitor new CDC and NYSDOH guidance and will adjust its local approaches as new information becomes available.
WAITING ON GUIDANCE
Though Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo this week updated the state's travel advisory, Franklin County Health Department said written guidance had not yet been released by the NYSDOH. The department said it will release a statement once that occurs.
To learn more about the NYSDOH Travel Advisory, visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory.
Healthcare workers must continue to follow the Jan. 7 NYSDOH guidance: UPDATE to Health Advisory: Revised Protocols for Personnel in Healthcare and Other Direct Care Settings to Return to Work Following COVID-19 Exposure.
It can be found online at: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2021/01/hcp-return-to-work-exposed-update-1-7-2021.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.