MALONE - Franklin County Public Transportation will be re-opening three routes.
The Monday to Friday Malone and Tupper Lake routes, and the Monday to Thursday Saranac Lake route will be resuming on June 29.
Those routes operate between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There are no weekend hours scheduled at this time.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, routes are currently limited to essential trips only (work, groceries, prescriptions, doctor’s appointments), a news release said.
Seating capacity will be reduced by 50 percent in accordance with social distancing restrictions so riders must call 24 hours in advance to reserve a ride.
There are no designated stops. All passengers must wear a mask.
To schedule a ride, call Dispatch at 518-483-9000 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday starting Thursday, June 25.
