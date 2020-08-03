MALONE — Franklin County Public Transportation has re-opened runs to service areas outside Malone.
Dispatch is back to 6 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Fridays at this time, according to a news release.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, runs are limited to essential trips only (work, groceries, prescriptions, doctor’s appointments etc). Seating capacity is reduced by 50 percent in accordance with social distancing restrictions.
Riders must call Dispatch at 518-483-9000 24 hours in advance to reserve a ride.
All riders will be required to wear a mask. No exceptions.
