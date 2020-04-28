MALONE — Franklin County will be moving forward with layoffs following resolutions passed by the county legislature last Thursday.
“It’s something that we came to with a real heavy heart, while also trying to work to identify how we could do this to have a minimal impact on our people,” County Legislator Lindy Ellis said.
Within the resolutions, County Manager Donna Kissane was authorized to “enter into a memorandum of understanding with the United Public Service Employees Union for the temporary layoff of county employees.”
“We value our employees,” Kissane said.
“We don’t take a layoff lightly, so we looked at how we could still try to save some money, but also do the least amount of harm.”
UP TO 100
As a result of the memorandum, up to 100 county employees could be laid off, Kissane said, but that the exact
number will depend on conversations and decisions that she is
making with other officials at a department level.
“I’ve had the departments, who know their departments best, drive this process,” Kissane said.
18 ALREADY LAID OFF
As of Monday morning, Kissane said, 18 employees had been laid off, and that there is no timetable for when the layoffs will be completed.
While the county is not required to negotiate layoffs with the union, according to Kissane, the legislature and she made sure to include it in a week of deciding how the process would move forward.
“We looked at how could we do this in a way where our workers would be able to have the benefit of funding from federal unemployment, be able to do it on a temporary basis and to do it in conjunction with the union,” Ellis said.
The layoffs were necessitated due to a significant loss of revenues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unless things open up soon and there’s a real boom, we’ll have lost months of sales tax revenue,” Kissane said.
COULD SAVE $800K
Laid-off employees will be eligible for both federal and state unemployment, she said, and will retain their health insurance as long as they continue to pay their premium.
As well as these layoffs, the resolutions authorized Kissane to layoff several other county positions retroactive to April 21, including the county manager’s and district attorney’s confidential secretaries, the deputy auditor, the secretary to the legislature, an attorney in the public defender’s office and the director of weights and measures.
“We’re trying to figure out exactly what we need to maintain operations, and who we can send home temporarily for a layoff,” Kissane said.
All employees are scheduled to return to their positions on Aug. 1.
While there is no solid number on how much these cuts could save the county yet, Kissane said that it could be as much as $800,000.
Like many other things these days, though, this will all be subject to change depending on developments surrounding the COVID-19 situation.
“If the governor opens up things, we might be calling people back sooner than we anticipated,” Kissane said.
“It might look different moving forward.”
