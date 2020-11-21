MALONE - Franklin County recorded its fourth death from coronavirus Saturday, the second recorded death in two days, and fourth in the past two weeks.
No information about the latest death was made available Saturday, but the tally was listed in the county's daily update.
The county listed 59 active cases Saturday, down from 72 on Friday, with five new cases.
The county listed 17 as the number of recently resolved cases.
Clinton County has had five deaths and Essex County 16.
The county urged residents to wear face coverings, sanitize regularly and physically distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.