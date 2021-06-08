MALONE — Franklin County reported what appears to be its first COVID-related death since March on Tuesday.
County Manager Donna Kissane shared news of the fatality — Franklin County's 17th — in her daily update. Franklin County Public Health did not provide additional information.
MONTHS SINCE LAST
Based on the Press-Republican's records and daily updates posted to FCPH's Facebook page, the county last reported two coronavirus-related deaths on March 17.
Elsewhere in the tri-county area, Essex and Clinton counties have not seen new COVID deaths since March 12 and April 21, respectively.
Franklin and Clinton counties each reported one additional case Tuesday.
Essex County saw no new cases; the local health department there had reported one Monday, ending a 12-day streak of no new cases.
AKWESASNE
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe shared Tuesday that, for the second time since a COVID-19 case was first reported on March 28, 2020, the tribe's Emergency Operations Center "is reporting no new cases, no active cases and no individuals in quarantine for the southern portion of Akwesasne," according to a press release.
"We extend a huge appreciation to the Akwesasne community for doing its part to end the pandemic," the release continues.
"More importantly, we say, 'Niawenko:wa/Thank you very much,' to those who have taken their shot at protecting themselves, their families and their fellow community members and others by getting vaccinated. Ioianare/Good job everyone!"
UPCOMING CLINICS
All three county's health departments and the tribe's Health Services have multiple upcoming COVID vaccination clinics.
Pfizer clinics are open to those age 12 or older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson clinics are only open to those 18 or older.
Follow the links included below for registration information.
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department will hold a first dose Moderna clinic open to all eligible New York State residents on Saturday, June 12 at the former Friendly's parking lot: tinyurl.com/jjrxpvxd
Residents who have already received their first dose of Moderna can attend any of the following second dose clinics:
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Northern Cakes Redemption Center: tinyurl.com/33vk3drn
• 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 10 at the Clinton County Health Department: tinyurl.com/5ynhnasu
• 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 17 at the Clinton County Health Department: tinyurl.com/3k2hbh74
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Ted K Center: tinyurl.com/4vjk7wdx
ESSEX COUNTY
The Essex County Health Department will hold Moderna clinics at its office in Elizabethtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday in June (June 7, 14, 21 and 28). Walk-ins are welcome.
Pfizer vaccine will also be available during those clinics, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the June 7, 14 and 21 clinics. For appointment links, go to co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/.
ECHD will also host a Johnson & Johnson clinic on Saturday, June 12 at Lake Placid Pub and Brewery: tinyurl.com/zjn97b6d
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County Public Health will accept first dose walk-ins at the following second dose Moderna clinics:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at St. Andre's Outreach Center in Malone.
• 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Saranac Lake Free Library.
• 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25 at St. Andre's Outreach Center in Malone.
ST. REGIS MOHAWK TRIBE
The tribe's Health Services will hold walk-in vaccination clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the former IGA building on State Route 37. These are open to all individuals age 12 or older; minors require a parent present.
Call Health Services at 518-333-0230 with any questions.
