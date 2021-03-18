PLATTSBURGH — Franklin County announced two COVID-19-related deaths as the North Country reported 19 cases Wednesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County’s two reported deaths due to COVID-19 brings the county’s total to 16 since the pandemic started. It also announced two new positive cases, the lowest number reported in a single day all year.
The county has reported 2,304 total cases with 130 active cases.
As of Wednesday, 15,326 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, which is about 30.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the New York State Department of Health.
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department announced 13 new positive cases while total active cases remained below 100 for the third-straight day. There are 95 active cases in the county. Total cases now stand at 4,037 since the pandemic started.
Clinton County has administered 26,658 first doses to date, which covers about 39 percent of eligible residents.
ESSEX COUNTY
The Essex County Health Department reported four new cases with 25 active ones in the county.
The county has administered 18,763 vaccines to date, with 12,634 residents receiving at least one dose, which is 33.9 percent of county, according to the NYSDOH.
