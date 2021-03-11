PLATTSBURGH — The Franklin County Health Department reported one new coronavirus-related death as the North Country recorded 26 new lab-confirmed positive cases Thursday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County’s latest coronavirus-related death is the county’s 14th since the pandemic began. The Franklin County Health Department also reported six new positive cases Thursday.
The county has 167 known active cases. In total, the county has recorded 2,411 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.
The Franklin County Health Department also announced a vaccination POD, which is by appointment only, at the Franklin County Courthouse in Malone on March 15 for county residents who are essential workers or have qualifying conditions.
Residents can register for an appointment at: https://tinyurl.com/6fvd4zmw
If transportation is needed:
Franklin County Public Transportation is available for on-demand runs to and from pre-arranged vaccine appointments within Malone. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
There will be no fee charged for transportation services used to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Public Transportation requires a 24-hour notice to arrange transportation.
Residents can schedule on-demand appointments by calling (518) 483-9000 during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CLINTON COUNTY
Clinton County recorded 12 new lab-confirmed positive cases Thursday. The county has 159 residents in isolation and 516 in quarantine.
The county has a 37 percent first-dose rate among eligible residents with 25,458 residents receiving the first dose of a vaccine, according to the New York State Department of Health.
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County reported eight new positive cases with 25 residents in isolation.
The county has administered 16,894 vaccines to date.
