MALONE — The number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County continued to climb Thursday.
County Manager Donna Kissane shared in a daily update that there were 22 active cases — up eight from Wednesday's total — plus two who were hospitalized in other counties and thus were counted in Franklin County's "confirmed" category.
'NOT ISOLATED'
Throughout the month of October, Franklin County Public Health reported no more than five active cases at any given time, but the numbers have shot up as this week has progressed.
It appears the spike began Friday, when three cases were linked to The Alice Center — University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center's skilled nursing and assisted living facility — resulting in the suspension of visitation.
That number had grown to 13 among residents and staff by Monday. That day, Alice Hyde suspended all non-medical hospital visitation.
"Our numbers of positive and quarantine people is growing significantly," Kissane said in a statement. "These are not isolated situations."
'RANGE OF AGE'
Kissane advised those from different households who drive in the same vehicle to wear their face coverings and open windows when possible.
"We are seeing a range of age from toddler positives to our aging population and multiple ages in between."
Asked to elaborate, Kissane told The Press-Republican that Franklin County was concerned about drivers hired privately to transport individuals.
"We have had some positive exposures that have grown as a result of these transports whereby the people in the car from separate households are not wearing face coverings," she said.
"Often the destination also becomes a problem and exposure occurs which increases the likeliness of the spread of the virus."
HELP MITIGATE
Kissane said it was her understanding that one cluster of positives was linked to a gathering that spread the virus.
She noted that, while some who newly tested positive were already in quarantine due to positive family members, many were not.
As of Thursday, 217 people at 85 locations were in quarantine in connection with Franklin County's active cases.
Kissane stressed the COVID-19 precautions of wearing face coverings, social distancing, sanitization and not touching your phase with uncleaned hands.
"Help us mitigate the spread of COVID 19."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.