Franklin County reports 121 active cases

MALONE — Franklin County is potentially one day closer to being designated an "orange" zone, while a dip in Clinton County's average COVID-19 testing positivity rate has reset its countdown to micro-cluster protocols.
As of Wednesday, Franklin County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the tri-county area, with 121. Clinton and Essex counties reported 91 and 62, respectively.
THIRD DAY
Tuesday testing data posted on the New York Forward website showed Franklin County's average positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average was 5.9 percent, marking the third consecutive day that it has come in above 4.5 percent.
If such numbers are maintained for seven more days, and coincide with an average of 15 new daily cases, the county would be labeled an "orange" zone and have to implement corresponding restrictions.
Those include closure of certain high-risk, non-essential businesses, such as salons, and suspension of indoor dining.
Additionally, schools that wish to keep their buildings open must test 20 percent of their in-person student and faculty population in the month following the designation. They will have to shift to remote learning if any one school has nine or more positive cases, or if a sample of more than 300 weekly test yields a positivity rate of 3 percent.
Franklin County school districts have been working with Franklin County Public Health Services to administer such testing if necessary.
MOOSE LODGE
FCPHS put out a notice Wednesday advising any residents who were at the Saranac Lake Moose Lodge between Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 6 to be aware of possible COVID-19 exposure.
Residents are advised to self-monitor themselves for symptoms, which include fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Those who notice symptoms develop are asked to immediately self-isolate and contact their health care providers regarding COVID-19 testing.
CLINTON COUNTY
While Clinton County's positivity rate rose to 3.6 percent when Monday's data was calculated, it fell to 3.3 percent once Tuesday's numbers were crunched.
Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau confirmed that, based on her agency's interpretation of state guidance, that effectively wipes the county's slate clean with regard to micro-cluster protocols.
Ten consecutive days with average positivity rates above 3.5 percent coupled with an average of 15 new daily cases would see the county labeled a "yellow" precautionary zone.
Less severe restrictions than "orange" zone protocols would be put in place, including a 25-person cap on all non-residential gatherings and the requirement that houses of worship reduce their capacity to 50 percent.
Schools may remain open for in-person learning if testing of 20 percent of students and employees yields a positivity rate lower than that of the greater community.
ESSEX COUNTY
The Essex County Health Department reported one new hospitalization Wednesday along with 13 new cases.
One of the new cases was an inmate and the remaining 12 occurred among residents in four towns: six in Ticonderoga and two each in Westport, North Elba and Crown Point.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.