MALONE — COVID-19 levels in Franklin County continue to reach new highs.
County Manager Donna Kissane reported Tuesday morning that, with 23 new cases and seven recoveries, the local health department was monitoring 119 active cases, breaking the record of 104 set yesterday.
Kissane noted that the state is reporting a new death in the county as well, which Franklin County Public Health Services is working to confirm.
Also of concern is data showing that, as of Sunday, the county's testing positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average was 4.9 percent. The state dashboard typically does not update with the previous day's data until the following afternoon.
If Monday's numbers put that average above 4.5 percent again, that would bring the county closer to having to initiate "orange" zone measures within the state's micro-cluster protocols, which include closure of certain high-risk, nonessential businesses; suspension of indoor dining; and specific testing thresholds if schools wish to continue in-person learning.
An average above 3.5 percent would put the county on the path to less severe "yellow" zone restrictions.
"We are experiencing a surge," Kissane wrote. "Please be cautious and wear a face covering and physically distance. Sanitize and avoid touching (your) face with unclean hands."
Clinton and Essex counties have yet to provide their Tuesday numbers.
More will be added to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.