MALONE — Franklin County Public Health reported the deaths of two county residents Tuesday, bringing the death toll there to 22.
It appears one of the individuals passed away at University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center. Alice Hyde Communications and Media Relations Specialist Phillip Rau said a COVID-positive man in his 50s died at the facility late last week.
ESSEX CENTER
These two newest fatalities bring the collective number of COVID-related deaths in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties to at least 99.
Essex County Health Department reported two deaths Monday, while Clinton County Health Department reported one, bringing the total then to 97.
ECHD said one of the people who died was a resident of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown, where a COVID cluster has grown to 17.
But Jeff Jacomowitz — a spokesperson for Centers Health Care, the Bronx-based health care provider that owns the Essex Center — later said two residents had died due to the coronavirus, and that one had been hospitalized and the other passed while at the Essex Center.
It was not immediately clear whether ECHD had included the second resident death in its COVID fatality total.
"One of the residents was fully vaccinated but their immune system was compromised while the other was only partially vaccinated," Jacomowitz said. "Two other residents remain hospitalized.
"The facility continues to have a separate COVID wing for those positive with COVID-19 and strict ongoing testing of residents and staff also continues. We are proud of our staff as they continue to work tirelessly to keep its residents safe.”
The Essex Center was the site of an outbreak that from August to October 2020 infected more than 100 and claimed the lives of 16 residents.
TUESDAY NUMBERS
Franklin County Public Health reported 21 new cases Tuesday and 146 active cases. Of those, 14 were Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates.
Clinton County Health Department posted 22 new cases for a total of 166 in isolation. An additional 356 people were in precautionary quarantine.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services stated that three new cases had been detected in Akwesasne's southern portion, bringing the number under the tribe's jurisdiction to nine.
Two people were hospitalized due to complications and 12 were in quarantine.
Essex County Health Department does not post COVID updates on Tuesdays.
"The virus continues to spread through community transmissions — meaning it can be contracted at any event or gathering including family dinners, birthday parties, funeral observances, baby showers, athletic games and other celebrations and events with individuals outside of your immediate household," the tribe said in a press release.
"There is no isolated source, so please keep your guard up, follow all recommended safety measures and get your shot to keep yourself, your family and your fellow community members safe and healthy."
