MALONE - Franklin County is down to one active COVID-19 case.
According to numbers from the county, there have been 15 tested positive cases; 94 probable positive cases; 109 total cumulative positive cases; 34 in quarantine and isolation and 108 resolved cases.
The total number of tests administered was not available Monday.
There have been 1,968 negative tests.
Last Friday, there were five active cases in the county.
Franklin County is part of the North Country Region and Phase 1 opened on May 15.
New guidance is uploaded almost daily on the website: https://forward.ny.gov/.
