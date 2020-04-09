MALONE — As of Wednesday, the Franklin County Public Health and Franklin County Emergency Operation Center reported that there are nine individuals confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the County.
There are an additional 28 individuals that are “suspect cases,” the release said, meaning individuals that have had a confirmed primary contact with a known positive individual or an individual that is exhibiting the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
A total of 113 individuals are currently quarantined and awaiting test results or are experiencing mild symptoms, and 165 people have been removed from the quarantine list.
Various outlets have reported a 10th positive case in Franklin County, the release said, but that was the result of a person that tested positive in St. Lawrence County and indicated their address was in Franklin County.
An investigation conducted by the department of health determined that the individual was in fact a resident of Canada, according to the release.
Franklin County Public Health is asking the public to assist in the County Health Strategy and help mitigate exposure and prevent community spreading of COVID-19.
Precautionary measures include:
