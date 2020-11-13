Franklin County maintains 50 active cases

MALONE — Franklin County's active COVID-19 case count remained at 50 for the second day in a row as a state of emergency there continued Thursday.
While eight cases were reported as resolved or recovered, eight new positives were announced in County Manager Donna Kissane's daily update.
"If you need to go out in the community, (practice) physically distancing, wear face coverings, wash and/or sanitize hands and sanitize surfaces," Kissane said.
Two other probable cases who were showing symptoms were also noted.
RECENT SPIKE
Cases in Franklin County have grown exponentially since the end of last month, when just four cases were reported Oct. 30.
An outbreak at The Alice Center — University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center's long-term care facility — has followed a similar trajectory.
Three positive cases were reported at the Malone location at the end of last month. Alice Hyde Communications Specialist Phillip Rau told The Press-Republican Thursday that 17 residents — including 11 still at The Alice Center and six who had been transferred to hospitals — and 17 employees had tested positive so far.
The hospital announced earlier this week that an 89-year-old woman who had been admitted to Alice Hyde from The Alice Center had died from the coronavirus.
The county reported Wednesday morning that an 85-year-old man had also died.
Rau said, as of Thursday, there were five COVID-19-positive patients at Alice Hyde.
POSITIVITY RATE
The county's daily update also noted its daily positivity rate was at 2.4691 percent, and its positivity rate over a seven-day average was 3.2464 percent.
Based on its population, if Franklin County sees a positivity rate average above 3.5 percent for 10 days as well as a seven-day average of 15 or more new cases per 100,000 people, that would trigger the "yellow precautionary zone" protocols within the state's micro-cluster strategy.
Those include setting a maximum of four people per table for indoor or outdoor dining, and testing 20 percent of students and teachers in in-person settings in schools.
Franklin County Public Health Services Program Improvement Specialist Erin Streiff said Thursday was the first day the county's positivity average had been that high.
She said concerns about the possibility of triggering the cluster protocols were why FCPHS has been asking the public to adhere to masking and physical distancing, and recommended that schools consider shifting to remote learning.
Earlier this week, Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES announced that all Franklin County schools would move to remote instruction through Jan. 4.
A release from FEH BOCES said the county had reached the point of community spread, which meant officials could not effectively contact-trace.
"We highly recommend that all community members be attentive to symptoms of COVID and get tested if they think they have symptoms," Streiff said.
'DO OUR PART'
On Thursday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center noted two new cases of COVID-19 and six resolved cases since its Tuesday report.
That made for 14 active cases which broke down to 10 residents under the Tribe's jurisdiction and four who live off-territory but were included due to their strong connection to the community for work, school or family, a release said.
In the face of an outbreak, the Tribe recently instituted several protective measures including banning social gatherings in uncontrolled environments such as parties at homes, requiring businesses to comply with COVID-19 capacity levels and closing tribal facilities to the public Monday.
"With community transmissions taking place, the risk for anyone to contract the virus remains high, so please be compassionate and follow all recommended safety protocols," the release said.
"Stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Akwesasne is possible, but only if we each do our part."
