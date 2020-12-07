MALONE — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County broke 100 Monday, shattering the previous record set by Sunday's numbers.
Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane reported in her daily update that there were 23 new cases and three people had recovered, making for a total of 104.
The county had reported 84 active cases Sunday, which came in above the previous high of 72 reported both Saturday and on Nov. 20.
Monday also saw the county's highest testing positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average: 3.4 percent.
According to the state's micro-cluster protocols, based on its population, Franklin County would be deemed a "yellow" zone if, over seven-day rolling averages, its positivity rate was above 3.5 percent for more than 10 days and the daily number of new cases was 15 or more.
More information will be added to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.