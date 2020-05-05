MALONE - Franklin County officials have released the latest data regarding COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday morning.
There are currently 27 active COVID-19 cases in the county, according to a news release.
- 14 tested positive cases
- 90 probable (suspect) positive cases
- 104 total cumulative positive
- 77 resolved/recovered
County officials continue to encourage residents to break the chain of infection by staying in place, social distancing and washing hands.
Per Executive Order 202.17 everyone must wear a mask when in public whenever they cannot maintain six feet of social/physical distancing, the release said.
Stay safe and healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.