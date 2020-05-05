MALONE - Franklin County officials have released the latest data regarding COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday morning.

There are currently 27 active COVID-19 cases in the county, according to a news release.

- 14 tested positive cases

- 90 probable (suspect) positive cases

- 104 total cumulative positive

- 77 resolved/recovered

County officials continue to encourage residents to break the chain of infection by staying in place, social distancing and washing hands.

Per Executive Order 202.17 everyone must wear a mask when in public whenever they cannot maintain six feet of social/physical distancing, the release said.

Stay safe and healthy.

 

Tags

Recommended for you