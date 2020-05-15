MALONE - Figures for coronavirus cases in Franklin County continue to improve slightly.
As of Friday morning, there were five current active COVID-19 cases in the county.
On Thursday, there were seven active cases.
There were also 15 tested positive cases; 93 probable (suspect) positive cases (presently all people currently identified and have not recovered are being tested); 108 total cumulative positive cases; 103 resolved – (13 out of the 15 positive tested are recovered leaving two on active status and 47 in quarantine and isolation.
On Friday, a total of 1,114 tests had been administered, up from 1,047.
County officials continue to urge residents to stay in place, social distance and wear a mask in public when at least six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
Franklin County is part of the North Country Region has been slated to reopen today as part of the Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Phase 1 reopening initiative.
Businesses should read the guidance document and certify that they have read and understand the guidance.
Also, business owners can access a template to develop their plan to reopen that focuses on safety precautions to reduce the spread of the infection.
The website for such information is: https://forward.ny.gov/.
Information about retail curbside guidance can be found at https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/CurbsideInStoreRetailMasterGuidance.pdf.
