MALONE - The latest figures for COVID-19 cases in Franklin County show a slight drop in some categories from Wednesday.
There are seven active cases in the county as of Thursday morning, down from eight on Wednesday.
The latest figures also include 15 tested positive cases; 93 probable (suspect) positive cases (presently all people currently identified and have not recovered are being tested); 108 total cumulative positive; 101 resolved – (13 out of the 15 positive tested are recovered leaving two on active status); 1,047 tests administered and 53 in quarantine and Isolation.
There have been no recorded deaths from COVID-19 in the county.
On Wednesday, the number of resolved cases was 100.
County officials are encouraging residents to continue to stay in place, practice social distancing and wear masks in public when you cannot maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
Franklin County is part of the North Country Region that has been slated to reopen after May 15th as part of the governor’s Phase 1 reopening initiative.
Businesses should read the guidance document and certify that they have read and understand the guidance, county officials said in a news release.
Also, business owners can access a template to develop their plan to reopen that focuses on safety precautions to reduce the spread of the infection. The website is: https://forward.ny.gov/.
