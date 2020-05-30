MAlONE - The number of active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County rose by two Saturday to a total of three.
County Manager Donna Kissane said there were two isolated situations on Friday that caused the total to rise.
Contact tracing has been completed, and there were a total of 16 on quarantine and isolation, which is an increase of 7, she said.
A statement from the county said, "Franklin County officials were relieved to hear that achieving the metrics lead to the authorization of moving into Phase 2. We encourage all residents to follow the public health recommendations to maintain social distancing, use face coverings, adequately wash hands and sanitize spaces whenever possible.
"This gives our businesses the best chance for success. The health and well-being of our residents is always the priority."
County COVID-19 statistics for the county as of Saturday, May 30:
- 3 Current active cases
- 18 Tested positive cases
- 95 Probable positive cases
- 113 Total cumulative positive
- 110 Resolved
- 4,349 Total tests administered
- 4,331 Negative tests
