MALONE — The Franklin County Health Department is asking any residents who were at the Trails End Tavern in Tupper Lake Tuesday, Nov. 3, Wednesday, Nov. 4, Thursday, Nov. 5, or Friday, Nov. 6 between the hours of noon and 7 p.m. to please self-monitor for COVID symptoms.
The notice comes a day after the county learned of its second COVID-19 related death this week.
On Monday, Alice Hyde Medical Center said an 89-year-old woman who was a former resident of long-term care facility, The Alice Center, who had been admitted to the hospital on Oct. 29, died from the coronavirus on Nov. 8.
The county reported its second death Wednesday morning, an 85 year-old man, health officials said.
"Public Health extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this gentleman. Our hearts are with them," a statement said.
"We also implore our community to please continue to wear masks, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet when around anyone outside of your household, and stay home when sick.
"We need to do our best to avoid future preventable deaths such as this."
The Health Department is urging all residents to be vigilant in preventing and detecting COVID-19.
If symptoms develop, please self-isolate immediately and call your health care provider to arrange COVID testing, a news release said.
Symptoms of COVID can include any of the following: fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
If you think you were exposed to someone who has COVID-19, please self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of the exposure, and monitor yourself for symptoms.
If symptoms develop, make arrangements to get tested.
For contacts identified via contact tracing of confirmed cases, Public Health staff will reach out to those individuals directly to place them on legal quarantine.
COVID-19 cases in the county have been on the rise since Oct. 30 when just four cases were active.
That number climbed to 50 active cases on Wednesday after 10 new positive cases were identified, and six were resolved.
Franklin-Hamilton BOCES said Monday that the county's seven school districts were transitioning to remote learning this week or early next week.
The county has been urging people riding in vehicles with people who are not from the same household to wear face coverings and open windows. The county also requested that businesses and agencies ensure compliance with health guidelines.
Franklin County’s COVID Hotline can be reached at (518) 481-1111 and is available seven days a week.
The hotline will be available from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. today, and from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
