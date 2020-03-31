MALONE — There are three additional cases of COVID-19 within the county as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to a Franklin County Public Health Services press release.
The Public Health Department is getting in touch with anyone who may have been in contact with these individuals.
That brings the total to eight cases in the county.
There are an additional 61 individuals quarantined or isolated awaiting test results and 92 tests that have been returned negative, an earlier Monday release said.
These positive tests, quarantines and isolations are present all throughout Franklin County.
Everyone should assume COVID-19 is in their community and stay home, avoid contact with others and practice the recommended sanitary procedures and social distancing, the earlier release said.
The public should expect an increase in positive tests and quarantines.
ALICE HYDE
Effective Monday night, Alice Hyde Medical Center temporarily suspended all visits at its Walk-In Clinic at 134 Park St., Malone.
Providers from the clinic will temporarily move to other assignments within the hospital as part of the organization’s preparedness efforts around the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the suspension of services, Alice Hyde is encouraging all patients with a primary care provider to contact their provider’s office.
Those without a provider should call the Walk-In Clinic at 518-481-2800, where they can reach a patient access representative Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and be connected with a provider.
Patients can also receive help getting established with a provider by calling 518-481-2287, or 518-481-2801.
CONTINUE RECOMMENDED PRACTICES
Practice social distancing anytime you are away from home and travel only for essential items.
If you are ill, and must go out, it is highly recommended that you follow all precautions and wear a mask.
Cotton masks have limitations regarding the spread of COVID-19. Do not assume that a cotton mask will shield you from COVID-19, and follow all additional safety protocols.
It is important that anyone that feels ill should wear a mask or face covering in public.
Healthy individuals who choose to wear a cotton mask may not be preventing exposure to COVID-19.
Retailers are recommended that you use hand sanitizer after each transaction and that you disinfect the area as frequently as possible.
If disinfectant wipes are unavailable, they can be substituted with a mixture of bleach and water. A mixture of 1/3 cup of bleach to one gallon of water, or alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol will adequately disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated
For information regarding COVID-19, contact the Franklin County Emergency Services COVID-19 Hotline – 518-481-1111 or email eoccallcenter@franklincony.org.
The Alice Hyde Medical Center and Adirondack Medical Center have established hotlines for medical questions about COVID-19 at 518-481-2700 and 518-897-2462, respectively.
Franklin County is strongly recommending that any traveler who is coming to the North Country self-quarantine/isolate for 14 days.
