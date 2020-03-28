MALONE — A Franklin Correctional Facility correction officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his union.
John Roberts, northern region vice president of New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, confirmed that a 24-year-old male officer was a confirmed case.
The officer, who is from St. Lawrence County, issued a brief statement through Roberts.
"Tell them I am doing well, taking it day by day ... spending most of the days sleeping. Symptoms seem to come and go in waves."
PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Roberts said the union has been pushing the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to allow officers and staff to wear masks and personal protective equipment, which they are currently not allowed to do.
"NYSCOPBA has been demanding, and will continue to take all avenues available for the safety of all correctional officers and sergeants and surrounding communities," Roberts said.
DOCCS has told the Press-Republican that it is following all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health safety precautions as they pertain "to the deployment and utilization of personal protective equipment."
"When necessary, staff are issued personal protective equipment in accordance with the necessary guidelines."
COUNTY HAS THREE
Friday afternoon, the Franklin County Health Department issued a news release confirming that there was another positive case in the county, the third so far.
The release did not say whether the third person was a correction officer.
Risk assessment and contact tracing was being initiated, the release said.
An inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
He had been placed in isolation about a week after arriving at that prison.
There were three inmates in the entire DOCCS system that had tested positive as of Thursday.
A staff member at FCI Ray Brook, a federal prison, tested positive this week, according to the union that represents staff there, Local American Federation of Government Employees Chapter 3882.
