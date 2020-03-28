PLATTSBURGH — The Franklin County Legislature has joined Essex County leaders in recommending that visitors, weekenders and second-home owners stay home and not come to the area.
In a press release, Legislature Chairman Donald Dabiew said his county has seen an alarming influx of travelers.
Though these travelers may be seeking refuge, they must be aware that this is a global pandemic, he continued.
"You and your families have a critical role to fulfill in halting the rapid spread of this virus, which can be dangerous and even fatal to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions."
STAY PUT
Though Franklin County has just one confirmed case, exposure will increase with non-residents moving into the area, Dabiew said.
He stressed the county's limited resources in terms of hospitals and COVID-19 test kits.
"Additionally, as a rural county, most small businesses are closed, services are severely strained and grocery stores, while still open to the public, are experiencing a shortage of food and basic supplies.
Grocery stores' hours of operation are being modified to keep up with the demand."
In light of all these factors, the county is asking people to not travel to Franklin County at this time.
"This is in keeping with federal and state mandates that people stay at home and stay put," Dabiew said.
"It is far better for you to stay home and limit your movements."
The legislature also requested that all property owners remove any short-term rental listings from services like Airbnb and Vrbo immediately, and reminded people that non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason are canceled or postponed through April 22, per state executive order.
CLAMP DOWN
During a conference call with media Thursday morning, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik touched on the issue of travel to the Adirondack region and the role of organizations like Airbnb as the state and country respond to COVID-19.
"We have to mitigate the spread of this virus ... I think we should be clamping down on travel that is not essential."
Stefanik said Airbnb should be part of the solution, adding that the latest economic rescue package will make people who are sole proprietors, like those who own Airbnb rentals, eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration relief.
She said most public health offices in the Adirondack region have put out guidance encouraging people not to travel.
"We do not want to see crowding of our Adirondack peaks and we are really trying to promote social distancing practices."
The sooner the virus is under control, the sooner people will be able to appreciate the High Peaks region again, the congresswoman added.
SECOND-HOME OWNERS
Stefanik said both the Adirondack region in her district and the Hudson Valley have an issue with second-home owners.
People coming out of Long Island and New York City right now should heed public health officials' guidance and self-quarantine, she added.
"I understand these are second-home owners, but you can't put other people in the community at risk."
Stefanik advised those upset with the recommendations to think about their grandparents and other elderly people they are close with.
"It’s to protect them," she said, adding that she represents one of the oldest districts in the country in terms of the number of seniors.
County offices of the aging have told the congresswoman that they are getting a significant influx of requests from seniors asking for meals to be delivered, which is a good thing since it means they are taking health officials' guidance seriously.
"But we do not want to be having nonessential travel from other parts of the state," Stefanik said.
