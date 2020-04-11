Franklin Co. to residents: Obey public health measures

MALONE — Franklin County legislators are strongly urging residents to heed actions taken by the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“While we wish everyone would observe the guidance issued by the state of New York, for those who will not adhere to the directives, the county will move swiftly to curtail the offending behavior and protect the most vulnerable of our population,” a news release said.
“Whether you are a business or an individual, you must observe the governor’s directives. Violators who fail to abide by the executive order, will be facing civil and criminal penalties.”
NON-ESSENTIAL GATHERINGS
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has imposed sweeping measures to protect public health and safety, including restrictions on businesses and gatherings through Executive Orders designed to reduce public density and slow the rate of transmission, the release said.
These measures, together known as “New York State on PAUSE,” directed all non-essential businesses to close their in-person operations and banned all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason. (See Executive Orders 202.6, 202.7, 202.8, 202.10, and 202.11.)
The governor’s directives make local authorities responsible for enforcement of these provisions.
Subsequent non-compliance by businesses and other venues may be subject to enforcement from primarily local, but in some cases state authorities, including but not limited to municipal law enforcement agencies (e.g. police departments and sheriffs’ offices), local district attorneys, local county attorneys, local code enforcement agencies, state law enforcement agencies (e.g. State Police), and state regulatory agencies (e.g. State Liquor Authority, Department of State, etc.)
PENALTIES
Non-compliance may warrant the following penalties depending on the specific circumstances:
• Verbal or Written Warning
• Violation of Uniform Code/Local Building Code – violation, penalties vary; may result in loss of occupancy certificate.
• Violation of Health Law (PBH § 12) – civil violation; up to $2,000 first time violation, up to $5,000 repeat violation
• Willful Violation of Health Law (PBH § 12-B) – criminal misdemeanor; up to $10,000 first time violation and/or up to one year imprisonment
• Violation of State License or Certification – financial penalty and/or loss of license or certification as governed by respective statutes/regulations. For example, State Liquor Authority-licensed entity violation – civil penalty; up to $10,000 and/or loss of license
• Disorderly Conduct violation; up to $250 and/or up to 15 days imprisonment.
• Criminal Nuisance in the 2nd Degree – Class B criminal misdemeanor; up to $500 and/or up to three months imprisonment.
• Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree – Class A criminal misdemeanor; up to $1,000 and/or up to one year imprisonment.
FRANKLIN CO. CASES
Franklin County Legislators Paul Lauzon, District 1, Greg Janisewski, District 2, Andrea Dumas, District 3, Ed Lockwood, District 4, Donald Dabiew, Chair District 5, Paul Maroun, District 6 and Lindy Ellis, District 7 all signed off on the county positiion.
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, there were 10 positive coronavirus cases tested in the county.
County officials said there are another 32 who have not been tested, but are suspected as positive based on clinical observation, putting the total number of cases in the county at 42.
There have been 173 negative tests in the county.
Those in isolation/quarantine total 99.
There were 9 calls to the call center on Thursday.
For a map indicating the towns where positive and suspected COVID-19 cases, along with quarantined and isolated individuals, hailed from visit: https://tinyurl.com/rpdskqj
The Board of Legislators and County Manager Donna Kissane urged people to enjoy the Easter Sunday holiday, but refrain from holding gatherings.
They recommend using video conferencing to connect with family and loved ones.
“Multiple options such as Facebook Messenger, Zoom, and Skype is the safest way to connect during this dangerous pandemic,” the release said.
“Please keep yourself and the community safe by Staying in Place.”
