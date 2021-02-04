MALONE — In case locals need a refresher on quarantine, isolation and all that goes with it, Franklin County Public Health Services recently put out a review of current guidance.
DEFINITIONS
While quarantine is used to keep someone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others in order to help prevent disease spread, isolation is used to separate people infected with the virus from those who are not.
Those in quarantine should stay at home, separate themselves from others and monitor their health, while people in isolation should stay home until it is safe for them to be around others, FCPHS said.
"At home, anyone sick or infected should separate from others, stay in a specific 'sick room' or area, and use a separate bathroom (if available)."
The isolation period is 10 days long, if on day 10 any symptoms present have improved and the person has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and with no new symptoms.
IF EXPOSED
Examples of contact with a COVID-19 positive person that would require someone to quarantine include, but are not limited to, being within six feet of a positive person for 10 minutes or more, with or without a face covering; providing care at home to someone sick with COVID-19; and direct physical contact such as hugging or kissing.
Those who think they were exposed are asked to self-quarantine until they know the other person's COVID-19 status.
"If the person you were exposed to is positive for COVID-19, continue to self-quarantine for 10 days from the date of the exposure, and monitor yourself for symptoms," FCPHS said.
"Contact your provider for advice, a note for your employer and to set up COVID-19 testing. If symptoms develop, make arrangements to get tested 72 hours after symptoms start. If no symptoms develop, wait five to seven days before being tested."
Contact tracers will directly reach out to those identified as contacts via contact tracing of confirmed cases.
CONTACT TRACING
Those asked by their employers to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — which include fever, cough, trouble breathing, loss of smell or taste, diarrhea and more — should contact their health care providers to arrange testing, FCPHS said.
Before test results come in, health care providers may provide notes to pass along to employers. If someone tests positive, FCPHS will place them on legal isolation and issue an order that can be forwarded.
FCPHS advised those sent home because they are contacts of a COVID-positive employee to go home immediately, making no stops along the way, and wait for a call from a contact tracer.
"Please answer your phone and regularly check incoming calls and voicemail."
Contact tracers may ask about date of birth, address, symptoms and underlying health conditions. FCPHS emphasized that information shared is confidential, and added that contact tracers will never ask for Social Security numbers or credit card information.
Franklin County residents are asked to allow up to two days for a contact tracer to call. If they are not contacted during that time, they are asked to call the Franklin County COVID hotline at 518-481-1111.
QUARANTINE PERIOD
Individuals exposed to COVID-19 are subject to a 14-day quarantine period if they report symptoms.
But if no symptoms develop, they can end their quarantine period after 10 days, even if they have not been tested, FCPHS said.
However, for the remaining four days, they must continue daily symptom monitoring and strict adherence to preventive measures.
"Individuals must be advised that if any symptoms develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local public health authority or their health care provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing," FCPHS said.
Information on quarantining after traveling out of state is available at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory.
