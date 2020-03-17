MALONE — Effective immediately, Franklin County is closing all offices to the public, according to a press release.
The release from the office of County Manager Donna Kissane added that all access to county operations will be done by appointment only.
The exception is access to the Franklin County Courthouse and the Franklin County Supreme, County, Family and Surrogate Court operations.
Anyone with scheduled court appearances will be directed by the security officer to the appropriate location.
Use the Main Street entrance.
Franklin County Public Transportation is also stopping all public transportation bus routes, effective on March 18.
CALL CENTER
A release from the county's office of emergency services announced that the Franklin County Board of Legislators and the Franklin County Department of Public Health have established a call center to answer questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on county services.
The center will disseminate consistent, relevant and up-to-date information. It can be reached at 518-481-1111 or by emailing eoccallcenter@franklincony.org.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, but Essex and Clinton counties both have one confirmed case each.
