Fourth Ward shuts down after bartender tests positive

PLATTSBURGH — The Fourth Ward Club initiated a temporary shut down Saturday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Owner Gary Duquette Jr. told The Press-Republican that a bartender underwent a rapid test after finding out that a contact not connected to the Montcalm Avenue bar had the coronavirus.
The bartender's results were positive, and the decision was made to close the business for the time being since most other employees are relatives of that person, Duquette said.
"We only have two bartenders that aren't relatives."
The Fourth Ward Club will likely remain closed until Friday, Jan. 8, when quarantine for the bartender and their family members is set to expire.
Duquette and the other employees were awaiting their own test results Monday.
Clinton County Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said that, throughout the pandemic, many local businesses have proactively shut down for a short time when numbers spike or they have potential exposures.
"This has not been done at the directive of the Health Department, but it certainly helps us in our contact tracing process and we appreciate their assistance."
The Fourth Ward Club is a small bar that counts on regular customers in order to make a living, Duquette said.
"If there's a possibility that something would cause other people to be sick, we're going to eliminate that right way, we're not even going to take a chance," he continued.
"Once you don’t have your regular patrons, you don't have a business anymore. We’ve got to look out for them just like we look out for each other."
