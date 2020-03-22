PLATTSBURGH — A fourth positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Clinton County.
Another case connected to the county has also been identified, but officials with the Clinton County Health Department explained that that person no longer lives here.
The fourth confirmed case in the county is a male in his 50s who was identified for testing through the Health Department's contact tracing process, according to a news release.
He was determined to have had close contact with the second case and was tested for that reason.
The man is isolating at home, the release said.
“As we see spread in our community, it becomes even more important that residents continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.” stressed Erin Streiff, Director of Health Care Services for Clinton County Health Department.
Earlier, numbers reported on the New York State Department of Health website caused some confusion. As of yesterday, Clinton County had 3 positive cases, but the NYSDOH was reporting four.
One individual who used to reside in Plattsburgh is listed within the Clinton County count, even though they had previously moved from the region. The person had not updated their license information with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The count of positive cases in the county is four, although the NYSDOH site will say five, the release said.
“Our federal, state and local partners have taken unprecedented steps to mitigate the impact of COVID-19," John Kanoza, Director of Public Health in Clinton County, said.
"Individuals and businesses need to comply with the directives that have been issued. Residents who are well should stay home except to take care of essential needs. Businesses that have been advised to close, must do so. And, businesses that are deemed essential and are remaining open, need to examine customer service practices so that the health and well-being of their employees are protected.”
For most people, COVID-19 will produce mild symptoms. Certain individuals, however, including older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk.
Those who are ill or have been in close contact with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for the illness, must stay home.
Stay home also if you have been in contact with anyone who is sick, the release said.
Other individuals should stay at home with limited exceptions such as shopping for food, picking up medications or going to medical appointments.
For more information check www.clintonhealth.org or connect on Facebook (@clintonhealth), Twitter (@ClintonCountyHD), and Instagram (clintoncountyhealth).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.