ELIZABETHTOWN — Another Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare resident has died due to COVID-19, the Essex County Health Department reported Monday.
That brings the total number of deaths linked to an outbreak at the Elizabethtown facility to 14 since Monday, Aug. 17. The Health Department additionally noted a newly-hospitalized resident.
More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been associated with the cluster. About half of those are residents, with the remainder of cases found among staff members and contacts of staff.
To the north, a Samuel F. Vilas Home staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Eli Schwartzberg, a co-owner of the Plattsburgh assisted living facility, said the person did not come in contact or have any interaction with residents.
Though the health department did not require the facility to quarantine residents in their rooms, it did so as an extra precaution on top of testing everyone Monday.
"Once everybody has a negative test, including residents and staff, then we will let everybody out of quarantine," Schwartzberg said.
The Vilas Home had been open for limited visitation, but the positive test necessitated a 14-day suspension, he confirmed.
He added that the staff member was quarantining at home and would be retested Tuesday.
"So we haven’t been able to rule out that it’s not a false positive. We are just being extra careful but think everything is under control."
