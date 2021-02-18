PLATTSBURGH — One Clinton County Nursing Home resident and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, positive laboratory results for a resident and a staff member came back Tuesday. Two more employees were identified as positive Thursday.
Everyone was asymptomatic as of Thursday.
Nursing Home Administrator Wendie Bishop said protocols were in place for infection control and prevention of the spread of disease.
"All staff wear face masks, eye protection, are screened before their shift, socially distance whenever possible and are tested for COVID-19 bi-weekly," the release said.
"The safety and well-being of our residents and staff is paramount. We are working closely with the Clinton County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health’s Division of Health Care Epidemiology to ensure we are following all recommended guidelines."
