PLATTSBURGH — Four additional SUNY Plattsburgh students have tested positive for COVID-19.
In an update posted to the college's website Wednesday, President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said these cases — like another reported Tuesday — are linked to an off-campus student whose positive test was reported Monday.
"The additional off- and on-campus students are each following prescribed health and safety protocols."
These latest cases bring the total number of SUNY Plattsburgh-related cases to eight since mid-August.
"We respect the privacy of individuals and will support them," Enyedi said. "If you are aware, please also respect their privacy. These positive cases are unsettling but not unexpected."
Alongside the college's own plans for quick identification and containment of cases, the Clinton County Health Department is engaged in further contact tracing efforts, he noted.
"As we approach the final five weeks on campus, please continue to follow health and safety protocols such as face coverings and social distancing."
Enyedi referenced the increase in cases seen in Clinton County and surrounding areas this month, and stressed continued vigilance.
About 1,000 students were tested through pooled surveillance testing Wednesday. Those results are expected by Friday or Saturday.
For the latest data and details, visit plattsburgh.edu/covid-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.