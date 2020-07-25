PLATTSBURGH — A fourth Meadowbrook Healthcare employee tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to a press release, the employee showed no symptoms. The individual works in the subacute department, and wore a mask and practiced infection control measures at all times while in the building.
The employee is self-quarantining for 14 days.
The Plattsburgh facility has previously reported that three other staff members tested positive on April 30, May 21 and July 6.
DROPLET PRECAUTIONS
Patients in the subacute unit's north side have been placed on droplet precautions, which means staff will wear enhanced personal protective equipment when interacting with them. The patients will also be tested for COVID-19.
The release noted that, as of Friday, no Meadowbrook staff members, patients or residents were displaying symptoms or had tested positive.
"Meadowbrook has seven distinct and separate neighborhoods," the release said.
"The subacute unit in which the staff member worked has been assessing residents and other staff members for symptoms and are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and practicing strict social distancing."
Staff are trained to self-assess and report if symptoms occur, and each employee is screened and temperature-checked at the start of every shift, the release said.
"All staff are practicing proper hand-washing procedures frequently and have been provided with personal protective equipment."
28 DAYS
On July 10, the state Department of Health released criteria nursing homes must meet in order to reopen for limited visitation, which include 28 days with no new cases among residents or staff.
Earlier this week, Meadowbrook attempted to launch a Compassionate Care Plan that would have allowed residents and family members to participate in socially-distanced, staff-supervised visits if both parties signed AMA (against medical advice) documents acknowledging the risks associated with leaving the building and possibly contracting COVID-19.
But the DOH notified Meadowbrook Administrator/CEO Paul Richards that the plan was unacceptable.
Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes said the facility hopes to resume limited visitation in late August.
One of the criteria a person must meet in order to come off of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 is subsequently testing negative twice.
Geddes confirmed that the staff member who tested positive Wednesday is being tested again in order to cancel out a false positive.
Asked if such "false positives" reset the 28 days DOH is requiring facilities to go without any new cases of COVID-19 in order to resume limited visitation, DOH spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said, "False positives don't count."
JONES SPEAKS OUT
In a statement, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said it was disheartening that only 12 percent of nursing homes statewide have met the criteria for resuming limited visitation, and noted the disappointment and frustration families and friends of nursing home residents, as well as staff and leadership, are feeling.
“Obviously health and safety is of utmost importance when considering this vulnerable population, however after hearing from dozens and dozens of family members, who know the importance of keeping their loved ones safe, this guidance is too stringent," he continued.
"Keeping nursing home residents from seeing family and friends for months on end is cruel and disregards the dignity and humanity of our senior citizens who I fear are at their breaking point and jeopardizing their mental health and overall well-being."
Jones argued that with testing, safety protocols and the North Country's low COVID-19 infection rate, there was no reason why visitation could not be done safely.
"The guidance leaves out more than 85 percent of the nursing homes across the state and that is simply unacceptable while all regions are in Phase IV of reopening."
Jones is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider the guidance for nursing home visitation, and make it more realistic and fair so as to reunite more families.
